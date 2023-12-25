9 places to see Christmas lights in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for something to do in the last few days of the year?

Here are nine places to see Christmas lights in Central Florida:

Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs

Guests can go on a Christmas tree hunt at Disney Springs.

You can pick up a complimentary map to find 19 decorated trees.

Once you complete the quest, bring your completed map to one of the redemption locations for a special prize.

Disney Springs is located at 1486 Buena Vista Dr. in Lake Buena Vista.

Casselberry Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony + Holiday Lights

You can stroll around Lake Concord Park and enjoy the lights and decorations.

The lights will go on till Dec. 26.

The Casselberry Trees are located at 95 Triplet Lake Dr. in Casselberry.

Clermont Enchanted Forest of Trees

Residents can view 50 trees that local organizations and businesses have decorated.

You can start the trail at Clermont Boat House and walk to Victory Pointe.

Residents can see the tree all day and night to get the dazzling effect.

The trees will be there until Jan. 4.

Clermont enchanted trees are located at 938 Victory Way in Clermont.

Lake Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show

Take a stroll along Lake Eola to see the Christmas lights.

The 72-foot Christmas tree shines every night with synchronized lights and music.

The iconic Lake Eola fountain will also display red, green, and gold lights.

This event goes on until Jan.6.

Lake Eola is located at Lake Eola Park on 195 North Rosalind Ave. in Orlando.

I Drive Holiday Tree

Take a troll at Icon Park to see the 50-foot holiday tree.

Icon Park is located at 8375 International Drive in Orlando.

Holiday in Space

Starflakes Holiday Voyage will be returning to the Kennedy Space Center.

Guests will go through the stars, Earth and beyond.

There are also festive holiday decorations, including a 50-foot tree and more than 61,000 pixels of lights.

The show starts at 6:50 p.m. and goes until Dec. 30.

It will be at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Space Commerce Way in Merritt Island.

Dazzling Nights

Families and friends can experience the Harry P. Leu Gardens for the fourth year.

The 3/4 mile walk contains millions of dazzling and interactive lights.

The lights will be there until Jan. 6.

Ticket prices start at $15.

The gardens are located at 1920 North Forest Ave. in Orlando.

Holiday Nights

Island H2O Water Park transforms into a dazzling lights display with kids’ activities and festive shows.

The event will be going on until Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $15, and all preceding go to Give Kids The World Village.

Holiday Nights is located at Island H2O Water Park on 3230 Inspiration Dr. in Kissimmee.

Dinos In Lights

Guests can enjoy their favorite dino friends decorated with Christmas lights at the Orlando Science Center.

The dinosaurs show off their lights in a dazzling show every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event goes on until Jan. 9.

Tickets can start at $24.

The Orlando Science Center is located at 777 E Princeton St. in Orlando.

