ORLANDO, Fla. — The holidays are in bloom at Harry P. Leu Gardens.

During the winter celebration, the gardens will feature holiday-inspired creations and live seasonal plant displays.

Holiday Blooms will have over 5,000 poinsettias with holly trees and succulents.

The Gardens’ horticultural team handcrafted the displays. Families can look out for the sculptured flamingos, giant bromeliad hanging spheres, a sweeping poinsettia pinwheel of color and a succulent tree.

Read: New entertainment & holiday treats at SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration

Guests can also take a nostalgic holiday tour of the Historic Leu House Museum and participate in a gnome hunt.

Once the sky gets dark, people can glimpse the fourth annual Dazzling Nights immersive light show.

The Gardens will turn into a sparkling wonderland with a 30-foot gold tree, Moroccan lanterns, a tunnel of 10,000 lights, tree lights, glowing pathways and nightly snowfall.

Holidays at Leu Gardens are in full bloom starting this weekend Once the sky gets dark, people can glimpse the fourth annual Dazzling Nights immersive light show. (Harry P. Leu Gardens /Harry P. Leu Gardens)

Read: Festive photo ops to return to Curry Ford West Main Street corridor this holiday season

For those sensitive to bright and flashing lights, a low-sensory night is scheduled for Dec. 3.

General admission includes daytime holiday activities, but Dazzling Nights requires a separate ticket, only purchased online.

Holidays at Leu Gardens will run through Jan. 7, 2024. Click here for ticket information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group