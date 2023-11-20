Festive photo ops to return to Curry Ford West Main Street corridor this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for inspiration for your Christmas cards this year? If so, the Curry Ford West Main Street corridor has you covered.

The district is bringing back its Picture Perfect Holidays festive photo ops starting Dec. 2.

This year, the experience includes opportunities for the community to take even more photos inside of local businesses and within Dover Shores Community Center as a part of the newly expanded district boundaries.

The festive stations are free and open to the public until the end of December. Organizers said they’ve been designed to create memorable experiences in both the daytime and in the evening when lights illuminate the scenery.

“Picture Perfect Holiday is a unique opportunity for our residents and visitors to experience the multiple plazas and small businesses of our district,” said Stephanie Ziglar, Cury Ford West’s new executive director.

Curry Ford West will partner with Justin Bauknight’s State Farm office as well as other local business sponsors and vendors to host the Picture Perfect Holidays kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. You can click here to learn more.

