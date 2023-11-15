Central Florida law enforcement staying focused on safety for holiday shoppers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear, and local law enforcement is ready to help shoppers stay safe.

You can expect to see extra patrols inside and outside of popular shopping areas.

Some officers will even be in plain clothes to blend in.

However, visitors will probably see police cruisers parked outside.

Local law enforcement held an event Tuesday at the Mall at Millenia to put a focus on shopper safety.

“I think people need to be more aware of their surroundings, especially during the holiday season,” said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

People shopping online should track their packages to make sure they are not sitting outside for very long.

