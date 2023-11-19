New entertainment & holiday treats at SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is just around the corner, and SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration is back this year.

Guests can enjoy new festive food, drinks, and new experiences, including the Christmas Market and a holiday show, “Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen.”

Visitors will see the park transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday trees and lights.

There will be over 100 trees and a center tree 70 feet above the water.

Family and friends can see their favorite holiday shows return, like “Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale,” the Sesame Street Christmas Parade and Rudolph’s Christmas Town.

The celebration also includes ice skating at Bayside Stadium. Guests can watch professionals show off their “Winter Wonderland on Ice.”

For a magical treat, here are the new holiday dishes offered in the park:

Jolly Philly Cheesesteak

Festive BBQ Pulled Pork and Waffle

Mistletoe Lambchops

Strawberries and Cream Beignets

Santa’s Mini Apple Pie

Rustic Gingerbread Cake

These are the seasonal drinks:

Christmas Cheers

Not Santa’s Milk and Cookies

Mistletoe Margarita

Apple Cider Punch

