Jack Kazanzas Star raised for annual holiday tradition in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors in downtown Orlando can feast their eyes on a returning holiday tradition.

Orlando crews worked this weekend to raise the Jack Kazanzas Star.

The star was hung 50 feet over the intersection of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard on Sunday.

This tradition has been going on for more than 50 years, symbolizing the start of the holiday season.

The golden star weighs 600 pounds and has more than 4,000 LED lights.

