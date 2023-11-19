Santa helps to kick off Toys for Tots season in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Santa Claus arrived Saturday night to start his weekend reading to children in Deltona.

Channel 9 was there as he greeted children and kicked off the official 2023 Toys for Tots season.

Santa said he is hoping to see more children this year.

He and Mrs. Claus will be in Deltona on Walkertown Avenue every weekend until Christmas from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The kids will get to get an opportunity to get in the sleigh with Santa and to get their picture taken, it’s all free,” Santa said. “They get to turn on the controllers on the panel there. We’ve got some Toys for Tots giveouts, coloring books pencils, and coloring crayons and pens,” Santa said.

Santa will also join us for the Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run and Channel 9′s annual Santa Saturday on Dec. 9.

You can help make Christmas a little brighter for children in need by donating to Toys for Tots.

Channel 9 is collecting new, unwrapped toys in the lobby of our Channel 9 studios through Dec. 15.

