Be aware: Man makes sexual comments to women from car in 2 counties, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is searching for a man who made unwanted sexual comments to a woman while she was walking on East 4th Street, police said.
The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The woman was able to snap several photographs of the man who was in a dark-colored, four-door car, prompting him to drive away, police said.
Sanford police said a similar incident happened with the same man in Orange City in Volusia County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5000.
