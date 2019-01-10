  • Be aware: Man makes sexual comments to women from car in 2 counties, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department is searching for a man who made unwanted sexual comments to a woman while she was walking on East 4th Street, police said.

    The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

    Related Headlines

    The woman was able to snap several photographs of the man who was in a dark-colored, four-door car, prompting him to drive away, police said.  

    Sanford police said a similar incident happened with the same man in Orange City in Volusia County.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5000.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories