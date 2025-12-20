Florida Lawmakers consider statewide rules on straw materials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are shifting their focus to straws, moving from plastic to paper. A new bill proposes statewide rules on what materials local governments can allow, citing health concerns with many paper straws.

The proposal claims that many paper straws contain harmful chemicals, raising concerns about their safety. The bill seeks to promote safer alternatives such as compostable or marine biodegradable straws.

Lawmakers are expected to take up the bill when the legislative session begins on Jan. 13.

