Police: Woman broke into police station, wanted to date cop who arrested her

Ashley Keister, 27, of Nanticoke, used a large cigarette butt receptacle to smash glass doors into the West Wyoming police building around 12:45 a.m. Monday, police said. Once inside, she started rummaging through filing cabinets.
West Wyoming Police Chief Curtis Nocera said Keister had been under investigation for harassing an officer who arrested her last year. He said she sent sexually harassing messages on social media and would call 911 just to talk to him.
The break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.
Keister was charged with aggravated assaulted on a police officer, burglary and vandalism.
A message was left with her public defender seeking comment.
