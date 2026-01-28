Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

, Fla. — The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, February 2 and goes through Friday, February 13 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

HERE’S HOW YOU COULD WIN:

Watch WFTV weekdays Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 13, at 5am and 6am

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have until 59 minutes past the hour to text the Keyword to 925-573-1000 (until 5:59am and 6:59am)

past the hour to text the Keyword to 925-573-1000 (until 5:59am and 6:59am) One daily nationwide viewer has the chance to win $1,000

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26–2/13/26. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WFTV weekdays at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) text codeword to 925-573-1000 and complete entry form. Std. data/msg. rates apply. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: wftv.com [link to Official Rules Page]. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

