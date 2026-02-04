Local

One suspect in custody after shooting outside of the Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office placed a suspect in custody after a shooting took place outside the Orange County Jail.

Channel 9 was the only crew on the scene when the three shots were fired.

Both departments are investigating the shooting as the area has been taped off.

