Another front to bring rain, cold temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s before a winter front brings rain and cooler temperatures to Central Florida overnight.

The incoming front is expected to move through between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday.

The system brings a chance for much-needed rainfall during the overnight hours.

Temperatures will hover in the low 50s while it rains, then clear after 8 a.m., revealing sunny, breezy, and cool conditions.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout Thursday afternoon as the cold front settles in behind the departing rain.

Friday will remain sunny and cool, with highs only in the low 60s.

Highs will return to the low 70s by the weekend.

Sunny conditions are expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday.

