Man shoots woman in face at Orange County Wawa after she offered ride, detectives say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the face on Feb. 1 in an Orange County Wawa parking lot. Jameson Delva was identified as the suspect after the victim told detectives she was attempting to offer him a ride because of the cold weather.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. at the Wawa located at 12083 South Orange Blossom Trail. The victim, who was stabilized at a local emergency room before being moved to intensive care, told investigators she recognized Delva as a long-time friend and “little brother” before he allegedly fired three to five rounds into her vehicle.

A detective with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the victim at Osceola Regional Medical Center. Because she was unable to speak due to her injuries, she typed her statement on the detective’s cellphone. “I work at red dragon smoker ahop. I was coming home with my girlfriend my child hood friend and we were leaving the Wawa and my other friend named Jameson was leaving and the Wawa at the same time. And so I roll my window down to say what’s up and I guess he dint known who I was and I told him three times but he’s super blind so I think he just thought it was the wrong person and shot me,” the victim typed.

The victim explained she has been close with Delva since 2022 and had known him since they rode the same middle school bus. She described their relationship as one where she acted as a mentor. “I always tried to look out for him. I would even put money on his books. I was his “big sis,” she typed. She identified Delva’s photograph for detectives as the person who shot her.

Victim 2, the driver of the vehicle and the victim’s girlfriend, told deputies she has known Delva for about six months. She said Delva is a frequent customer at the smoke shop where both she and the victim work. She noted that Delva lives on Turmeric Avenue, which is directly across the street from the Wawa where the incident occurred.

Victim two described how Delva approached the driver’s side of her car after she finished putting air in a tire. She said the victim wanted to offer him a ride, but as they rolled down the windows, the man pulled a weapon. “”Jameson’ took out a black pistol from his waistband and fired three-five shots at the vehicle," Victim two stated. She then drove directly to the emergency room.

A backseat passenger, Victim 3, had contacted the victim earlier that night asking for a ride home to avoid the cold weather. He told investigators that the victim referred to the suspect as “James” before the shooting began.

Investigators and deputies canvassed the Wawa parking lot and adjacent businesses, where they located and collected three 9mm caliber shell casings. Surveillance video from the Wawa showed a man matching Delva’s description entering the store at 12:30 a.m. and making a transaction 8 minutes later. The footage showed the man walking toward the victims’ blue car at 12:42 a.m. before the vehicle rapidly exited the lot.

Forensics teams processed the victims’ vehicle after it was towed and recovered a projectile from inside the car.

Based on witness statements and video evidence, detectives identified Delva and obtained a search warrant for his residence on Turmeric Avenue.

