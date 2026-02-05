Sandy Hook obsession led to Seminole County high school murder plot, report says

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — For months, a Lake Brantley 15-year-old formulated, wrestled with, and ultimately tried to carry out a plan to murder her high school classmate – all because she thought he resembled a school shooter she was in love with, an unredacted police report says.

The disturbing allegations behind the arrest of Isabelle “Jimmy” Valdez and Lois Lippert, 14, last month ultimately made prosecutors decide to charge the girls as adults this week.

Investigators wrote that Valdez, who was already on the FBI’s radar in connection to a series of threats made against the school weeks before, stalked the boy for months and took pictures of him, which she posted to her TikTok page, “I Love Sandy Hook.”

They say she chose her target because she thought he looked like Adam Lanza, who shot and killed 27 children and adults at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012.

The report detailed the plot: Valdez would push the boy into a bathroom that he was known to pass during his second period class, cut his throat, drink his blood, and lay flowers on his body.

Valdez, they wrote, claimed that by killing her classmate, she would form a “blood bond” that would bring Lanza back to life.

Detectives claimed Valdez asked Lippert to become involved because she believed Lippert would go along with the plan. Valdez claimed Lippert brought the flowers to school and helped her best friend sharpen the knife in the bathroom by running it back and forth against a pole.

Valdez and Lippert were both pulled from their first period classes after investigators were tipped off by one of Valdez’s other friends, who had heard about the girl’s plans – which Valdez, police said, was not shy about sharing in the hours leading up to her arrest.

Valdez had spent her class time that day writing a note to her parents. Investigators said she planned to write a manifesto after the note before carrying out the murder.

“Dear Mama and Papa. I’m sorry for what I’m gonna do,” Valdez is said to have written. “Hopefully, you will find this paper. I want you guys to know none of this is your fault… Adam Lanza wanted it. I think it’s a fair and beautiful scene of devotion on my behalf.”

Officers wrote that Valdez saw herself as better than other humans. She wrote in the note that she “hated people,” and called both others and herself disgusting.

The contents of the report could lead to Valdez’s attorney trying to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but the note could be hurtful to that effort, WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said.

“Certainly the more cogent statements she makes just prior to the offense, it’s going to indicate more likely that she did know the difference from right and wrong,” Sheaffer explained.

Both Valdez and Lippert will remain in jail on no bond.

