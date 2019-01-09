0 Police: Doctor sent child porn to girlfriend, asked her to take nude photos of her daughters

OVIEDO, Fla. - A 42-year-old doctor who lives in Windermere but who practices in The Villages was arrested Tuesday on child pornography and child solicitation charges.

Investigators said Trinetra Vaidya was arrested on a warrant in Volusia County after he sent pornographic images of underage girls to his girlfriend, who was arrested Monday.

The Oviedo Police Department said Vaidya sent his girlfriend sexually suggestive text messages, including asking her to take nude photos of her daughters for his gratification.

>>> Click here to watch Jeff Deal's live report on Channel 9 Eywitness News at 6. <<<

TRENDING NOW:

The woman has 11-year-old and 12-year-old daughters.

The older of the two girls told Channel 9 that she and her sister feel betrayed by their mother after seeing the text messages, but they still want to see her. They are now with their father.

"For the girls -- it's been very traumatic for them and our family," said the girl's aunt, who asked to not be identified. "To say we were shocked, beyond belief is an understatement."

Police said the girls' mother didn't say no, and the girls believe she took the photos.

"We feel betrayed, and it sucks, because it's my own mom," the girls' older, adult sister said of their mother. "It's just really hard."

Watch: Police seek to question doctor accused of sending his girlfriend nude photos of underage girls

She said her mother's phone was backing up text messages onto a family computer when her younger sisters discovered them.

The girls' aunt said she is grateful that the younger of the two girls reported it to her cousin.

"Their life is completely demolished as they know it, but it doesn't mean there's not good things to come," she said. "They'll be safe, protected and loved."

A judge ordered the girls' mother to stay away from her boyfriend and all girls.

The family's attorney said he has more concerns because of Vaidya's profession.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.