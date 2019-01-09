BRR! Cold front will bring one of the chilliest nights of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front is coming through Central Florida Wednesday night, bringing one of the chilliest nights of the season, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
While Wednesday brought sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees, the night will bring low temperatures in the 40s.
However, the north of Central Florida should expect the temperatures to drop into the 30s.
Cold weather outdoor plant tips:
• Bring in potted plants.
• Give extra protection by covering them with burlap or another fibrous cloth. Don't cover them with plastic because it draws heat from plants. If the plant is too big, douse the ground around it with water before nightfall. Cold-tolerant plants left outside include junipers, hollies, ligustrums.
• Don't worry about citrus trees or hardy vegetables such as broccoli, but irrigating or covering them won't hurt as long as there is no water sitting on the plants overnight.
• During the day before a possible freeze, get as much water into the ground as you can but don't get water on the plant after sunset. While commercial growers sometimes turn on sprinklers to protect plants during a freeze, it can backfire and ruin plants if you don't know exactly when to turn them on and off.
Here comes our cold front! I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/3pRtBjklZ8— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 9, 2019
