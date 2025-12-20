Former mayor and coach in Central Florida has passed away

EATONVILLE, Fla. — We honor his life, leadership, and the indelible impact he made on generations past, present, and future.”

Known for his dedication to public service and his involvement in basketball, Cole passed away just months after being inducted into the Rollins Sports Hall of Fame.

The town of Eatonville issued a statement honoring Cole, describing him as “a servant leader whose heart beat for the people of Eatonville.” The statement continued, saying, “Mayor Cole’s compassion and commitment to progress will forever be etched in the heart of Eatonville. We honor his life, leadership, and the indelible impact he made on generations past, present, and future.”

Cole made notable contributions to the Central Florida basketball community, especially during his over 30 years as an assistant coach for the Rollins Tars women’s basketball team.

Cole worked with Coach Glenn Wilkes, Jr., playing a vital part in recruiting efforts that contributed to the team’s success, including an average of over 20 wins per season and 16 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group