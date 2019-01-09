ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, two local law enforcement agencies paused to remember two of their own killed in the line of duty on this day two years ago: Deputy First Class Norman Lewis and Lt. Deborah Clayton.
Investigators say Markeith Loyd shot and killed Clayton outside an Orlando Walmart while on the run suspected of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
Lewis was killed the same day in a traffic crash while investigators were searching for Loyd.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service Wednesday morning to honor Lewis.
Sheriff John Mina stood outside the Sheriff's Office asking for a moment of silence to make sure everyone took a few minutes to remember Lewis and Clayton.
Norma Lewis –- Norman Lewis' mother -- spoke with attendees of the ceremony asking community members to stop the violence and open their hearts and wallets to help one another.
"We need to all come together. We need to all help where help is needed,” she said. “Today is not a day to cry but if you have to cry let them be tears of joy."
After the service, Norma drove off to deliver meals to children in the community. She said it’s something her son would have wanted to do.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Police Department took to Facebook in memory of Clayton.
The post read, in part: “Please take time today and honor her by making a positive impact in someone's life. Our thoughts and prayers are forever with Lieutenant Clayton and her family."
Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the death of Lt. Debra Clayton. Her legacy of community involvement and her love for the profession will forever be a beacon to follow. Please take time today and honor her by making a positive impact in someone’s life. #GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/hKuNQNCLUe— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2019
In Memoriam: Deputy First Class Norman C. Lewis— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2019
End of Watch: January 9, 2017
His service will never be forgotten.#RIP #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/e7Y56zwz81
Two years ago today, we lost these heroes in the line of duty. I am praying for their families. DFC Norm Lewis and Lt. Debra Clayton paid the ultimate sacrifice for this community. Never forget their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/1BhLkwSfn6— Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) January 9, 2019
It’s now been two years since the life of @OrlandoPolice Lt. Debra Clayton was taken, and @OrangeCoSheriff DFC Norman Lewis lost his life, protecting our community. We’ll never forget these heroes and are so grateful for our first responders who are committed to keeping us safe.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 9, 2019
Remembering these #AlumKnights and sending love to their families, friends and colleagues. 💛 pic.twitter.com/UFV342F7VC— Chief Carl Metzger (@UCFChiefMetzger) January 9, 2019
