  • Osceola deputy involved in deadly crash placed on paid administrative leave, sheriff says

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three months after a deadly, chain-reaction crash, the Osceola County deputy behind the wheel when it happened has been placed on administrative leave. 

    Troopers said the deputy, Gloria Boccio, didn't stop at a red light back in October and crashed into a stopped truck.

    That caused a chain-reaction crash that claimed the life of Robert Johnston, investigators said.

    On Friday, the sheriff said that Boccio has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

     

