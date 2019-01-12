Osceola deputy involved in deadly crash placed on paid administrative leave, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three months after a deadly, chain-reaction crash, the Osceola County deputy behind the wheel when it happened has been placed on administrative leave.
Troopers said the deputy, Gloria Boccio, didn't stop at a red light back in October and crashed into a stopped truck.
That caused a chain-reaction crash that claimed the life of Robert Johnston, investigators said.
On Friday, the sheriff said that Boccio has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The Osceola deputy involved in a fatal crash, and one other, has now been relieved of duty. #wftv pic.twitter.com/WJO5kYllJg— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) January 12, 2019
