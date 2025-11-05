Teen had gun prior to hallway bump that led to classmate shooting, filings show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors are asking a judge to hold a 15-year-old in custody pending his trial for shooting and killing a classmate after a school hallway bump, according to a motion filed in Orange County court.

Jacori Redding is charged with manslaughter for the October shooting of Pinien Dalmacy next to Oak Ridge High School. Redding’s charges were recently upgraded to adult, meaning he could face decades in prison if found guilty.

According to the latest filing, Redding and Dalmacy got into an argument in the school hallway after bumping into each other and planned to fight at the park.

Prosecutors said Redding had the gun on him during the entire school day. They said video of the shooting showed Dalmacy and Redding both throwing punches before Dalmacy charged at Redding and tackled him.

They said that’s when Redding shot Dalmacy twice.

Prosecutors said Redding told his school resource officer “I was defending myself,” when he was detained.

Witnesses told detectives Redding was seen smiling throughout the fight and flashing hand signs they interpreted to be gang sings.

According to the filing, this was not the first fight Redding participated in. In July, officers discovered Redding texted a friend about a planned fight in which he would participate in and then “pop is ah,” which detectives noted is exactly what happened to Dalmacy three months later.

Prosecutors said Redding had an extensive disciplinary history in school, including 17 instances of fighting and battery.

He was also facing juvenile charges of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and resisting an officer without violence that were filed earlier this year.

Little is known about Dalmacy, other than he joined the Orange County public school system the prior school year.

Redding has pleaded not guilty. His hearing for the detention motion has been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 12.

©2025 Cox Media Group