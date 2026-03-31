Oviedo police arrest ex-teacher in sex abuse case involving 13-year-old student

OVIEDO, Fla. — Daniel Lelievre, ex-teacher at Tuskawilla Middle School, was arrested Monday for grooming and sexual assault of a student. Oviedo Police arrested him after investigating allegations of sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

The Seminole County School District initially looked into allegations against Lelievre in 2024. Oviedo police reported that the criminal investigation escalated last month, resulting in Lelievre’s arrest and the release of police bodycam footage.

Ex-Teacher Lelievre Arrested for Student Assault Ex-teacher Daniel Lelievre arrested for grooming and sexual assault of a 13-year-old student at Tuskawilla Middle School. Investigation reveals disturbing detai (WFTV)

According to Oviedo police, Lelievre started grooming the student several years ago while he was dating the girl’s mother. Investigators allege the former teacher took steps to have the student placed in more of his classes at Tuskawilla Middle School.

Police reported that Lelievre kept a designated drawer in his school desk filled with personal items for the student, including perfume. He also allegedly taught the student Morse code to help communicate.

Authorities allege that Lelievre used fake email accounts and websites to communicate with the child. Police stated that the two often held hands and touched each other.

The investigation also alleges that Lelievre had sexual contact with the student at his home. Police noted the girl was 13 years old when the sexual contact took place.

Lelievre is no longer listed as an employee on the Seminole County School District website.

Lelievre is set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon. The school district has not yet given answers about the two-year gap in the investigation timeline.

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