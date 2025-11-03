15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly killing classmate after hallway bump

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old student is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his classmate from Oak Ridge High School.

Jacori Redding is accused of shooting 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy after agreeing to fight him at a park near the school on Oct. 9.

Orange County deputies say it started when Redding bumped into Dalmacy in the hallway that day. They agreed to fight about it at Vogt-Meloon Park’s basketball courts, Sheriff John Mina said, but Redding allegedly brought a gun and shot Dalmacy twice before running back into the school with the gun in his backpack.

Deputies say the shooting was caught on video.

Redding face charges of manslaughter and having a firearm at school. He could be sentenced to 30 years in prison if convicted.

