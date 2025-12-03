14 confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Central Florida from ‘gym exposure’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida health officials have confirmed 14 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Central Florida, all linked to gym exposure.

The Florida Health Department released this information to State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith via an email obtained by Channel 9.

The email did not specify which gym is involved.

However, last week, Channel 9 broke the story that some members of the Crunch Fitness on East Silver Star Road in Ocoee reported having Legionnaire’s disease.

Crunch Fitness stated that it is working with the Health Department during their investigation.

Legionnaire’s disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can sometimes be deadly, though it is often mild. The disease is caused by the Legionella bacteria, which can be found in water systems like such as showers and faucets, as well as in large air conditioning systems.

The Orange County Health Department states that it is not transmitted person-to-person, but it can be transmitted through water particles.

Crunch Fitness told Channel 9 it closed off parts of the gym and says “out of an abundance of caution,” the gym is conducting “thorough water testing” of its pool and spa systems through “certified third party specialists.”

But so far, Crunch Fitness says it has not been made aware of a confirmed source of the illness.

Channel 9 learned in 2017, when the building was an LA Fitness, health officials investigated three cases of Legionnaires’ disease. Health officials said at the time that all three had worked out at LA Fitness.

Crunch says prior to its opening of this location in 2024, it spent over $5 million renovating and remodeling, including HVAC and aquatic systems.

