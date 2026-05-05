Deadly wildfire claims lead to lawsuit against State Farm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deadly wildfires connected to a Melbourne man are now at the center of another issue.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested for starting the deadly Palisades Fire last year. The fire led to 12 deaths and burned more than 6,000 buildings.

Now, California is going after State Farm, accusing the company of delaying and underpaying claims. The state is seeking a $4 million fine.

State Farm says it has already paid more than $1 billion in claims.

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