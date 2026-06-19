Daytona Beach Fire Chief announces retirement amid state investigation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Fire Chief Dru Driscoll has announced his retirement as state investigators continue examining possible misuse of taxpayer money within the city government and the fire department.

Driscoll submitted his retirement letter Thursday. His departure comes after a Channel 9 investigation uncovered questionable spending and payroll practices that later became the focus of state auditors and prosecutors.

The chief has been named in several subpoenas connected to the investigation and has appeared before state prosecutors regarding financial matters involving the fire department.

Driscoll is the third Daytona Beach official to leave the city government since the investigation into city spending began.

Former Assistant and Deputy City Manager Andrew Holmes retired in January 2026. Chief Building Official Glen Urquhart resigned on April 3, 2026, amid an ongoing state audit examining the city’s use of funds and building permit revenues.

Channel 9 has spent months investigating allegations involving city finances, including questions surrounding spending practices and payroll records. Those reports prompted increased scrutiny from state officials, whose investigation remains ongoing.

State investigators have not announced any findings related to Driscoll, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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