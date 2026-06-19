Prosecutors seek death penalty in Sanford child sex abuse case

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District will seek the death penalty for a Sanford man accused of multiple counts of child sex abuse.

This is the first time prosecutors in that jurisdiction chose capital punishment for crimes against children that did not result in death.

Daniel Rodriguez, 34, was indicted by a Grand Jury on June 8th on 69 counts, including sexual battery of a child, lewd and lascivious battery on a child, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Rodriguez was also indicted on 50 counts of possession of child porn.

Investigators said Rodriguez recorded himself raping, molesting and exposing himself in front of two young relatives.

Rodriguez is being held without bond. His next court appearance is July 13th.

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