HGTV Smart Home giveaway in Orlando closes Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Time is running out to enter HGTV’s Smart Home 2026 giveaway in Orlando.

The sweepstakes closes Friday, June 19, at 5 p.m. ET.

The prize package is valued at more than $1.3 million and includes the fully furnished Orlando home and $100,000 in cash, according to HGTV.

The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans more than 3,000 square feet.

HGTV said the home includes indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a poolside backyard, a swim-up bar, an outdoor projector, a putting green, a gourmet grill station, an upstairs game room and a downstairs lounge.

The home was built by Hartizen Homes, with interior design by Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

Eligible fans can enter daily through HGTV’s Smart Home website or the Food Network’s HGTV Smart Home page.

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