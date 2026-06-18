Walmart employee accused of stealing $460 in Pokémon cards, groceries and more

OCALA, Fla. — A Walmart employee in Marion County is accused of stealing more than $460 worth of merchandise through self-checkout transactions, according to an arrest affidavit.

Steven Richmond Bambico Olay, 19, was arrested Tuesday at the Walmart in Silver Springs Shores.

According to the affidavit, deputies responded to the store on Bahia Avenue in Ocala after Walmart’s asset protection team reported an ongoing organized fraud case.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Olay under-ringing items during transactions and leaving points of sale with items that were not properly purchased.

Deputies said the transactions happened between May 28 and June 6.

According to the affidavit, seven fraudulent transactions were committed by Olay alone, while four others involved another person believed to be his girlfriend.

The items listed in the affidavit included Pokémon cards, powdered sugar donuts, ramen noodles, cat food, cat litter, a pet bed, candles, yogurt and other grocery items.

Investigators said the fraudulent transactions totaled $464.16.

Olay was arrested on a charge of defrauding to obtain property valued at less than $20,000.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail without further incident, according to the affidavit.

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