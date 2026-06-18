Could Arthur make a comeback? Why the storm’s future depends on the next 24 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — The remnants of short-lived Tropical Storm Arthur are on the move across the Southeast, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding to portions of the Deep South through the next couple of days.

While Arthur quickly weakened after forming, its leftover moisture and circulation are expected to produce periods of soaking rain that could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Once the system moves east of the Carolinas and back over the Atlantic, forecasters say there is a low chance, just 10%, that it could redevelop into either a subtropical or tropical system.

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That raises an interesting question: If it reforms, would it still be called Arthur?

The answer depends on what happens over the next 24 hours.

If forecasters can continuously track Arthur’s circulation as it moves offshore and strengthens again, the system would most likely retain the name, Arthur.

However, if the circulation completely dissipates and a new area of low pressure develops later, the new system would receive the next name on the 2026 Atlantic hurricane list: Bertha.

This isn’t unprecedented.

One of the most famous examples occurred in 2004 with Hurricane Ivan.

One of the most famous examples occurred in 2004 with Hurricane Ivan.

After making landfall along the Gulf Coast and weakening, Ivan’s remnants persisted, looped back over the Gulf of Mexico, regained tropical characteristics, and eventually made another landfall, even crossing portions of Florida a second time.

For now, the main concern remains the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding across parts of the Southeast.

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Channel 9 meteorologists will continue monitoring the system closely to determine whether Arthur’s remnants can survive long enough to stage an unlikely tropical comeback.

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