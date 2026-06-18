New mural at Oviedo academy honors Power Rangers star Jason David Frank

OVIEDO, Fla. — A new mural honoring one of the most recognizable Power Rangers is taking shape inside an Oviedo martial arts academy.

Artist Andaluz The Artist is painting a large-scale tribute mural at Evolution Martial Arts Academy honoring Jason David Frank, the actor known worldwide for playing Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in the “Power Rangers” franchise.

The mural is expected to be completed Thursday night.

Andaluz said he started the project Monday after traveling to Central Florida from New York.

The mural is about 15 feet wide and 9 feet tall, he said.

It features the Green Ranger with dragon-inspired imagery, tying the tribute to strength, resilience and perseverance.

Andaluz said the idea came together after conversations with the owner of Evolution Martial Arts Academy, which recently opened in Oviedo.

“He wanted to do something to drive traffic to his space in Orlando, so he had found me and we had talked about some ideas,” Andaluz said. “Since it’s Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s do something to represent the MMA, but also to represent Jason David Frank.”

Frank died in 2022. His death has helped fuel conversations among fans about mental health, grief and the importance of checking on others.

Andaluz said the mural is meant to honor Frank’s legacy while also sending a broader message to people who may be struggling.

“I want people to understand that they’re loved, especially young men and women,” Andaluz said. “Even though it’s Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, everybody’s going through something.”

The artist said gyms and martial arts spaces can help people build community, confidence and discipline.

“You go out and you make friends and you meet people,” Andaluz said. “It’s that discipline, but also being able to deal with people, have confidence and leadership, and build trust within the community.”

The mural is inside Evolution Martial Arts Academy at 1954 W. State Road 426 in Oviedo.

Andaluz said people who want to see the mural can check the academy’s hours online.

Green Power Ranger Tribute Mural

The academy is expected to hold a small grand opening event this weekend.

Andaluz said he also recently painted a Jalen Brunson mural in downtown Manhattan that became a popular photo spot, and he hopes the Oviedo mural brings similar attention to the academy and its message.

The artist said he plans to share more photos and video of the finished mural on social media after it is completed.

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