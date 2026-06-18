Man charged with firing shots from vehicle in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department arrested a man on June 12 in connection with multiple incidents, including two shooting events, a battery, and criminal mischief. The incidents occurred across several locations in Ocala throughout the day.

The Ocala Police Department first received a report of a gunshot fired from a moving vehicle at 4:15 pm near NE 8th Ave. and NE 10th St. Camera footage from the area showed a green pickup truck with its driver firing a shot into the air before leaving the scene. Shortly after the initial report, additional gunshots were reported near NE 12th St. and NE 10th Ave., where officers located several casings in the roadway and a recent bullet strike on a nearby fence.

According to officers, a witness informed them that the same green pickup truck was being driven recklessly in the 3000 block of NE 3rd St. Officers located the vehicle at a nearby residence and detained Swengel, the driver.

At the residence, evidence related to a battery incident was also discovered. A subsequent search of the green pickup truck revealed a handgun that appeared to have been recently fired. Detective Zaino charged 46-year-old Jesse Swengel with two counts of firing a weapon from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person, one count of battery, and one count of criminal mischief related to property damage.

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