Magic introduce Sean Sweeney as new head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic introduced Sean Sweeney as the sixteenth head coach in franchise history Thursday afternoon at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Sweeney was joined at Thursday’s press conference by Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

Sweeney just finished up an NBA Finals run with the San Antonio Spurs as their lead assistant coach. His Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in five games in a series that aired on WFTV.

Here is the moment Sean Sweeney was introduced as the 16th head coach in @OrlandoMagic history.



Thanks for watching LIVE on @WFTV. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/NU7QDfJpAV — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 18, 2026

🏀 Ownership Group

🏀 Front Office

🏀 Talented Roster

🏀 Living in Orlando



Reasons why Sean Sweeney chose this Magic job with other options on the table. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/Za6xhPPv9y — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 18, 2026

He has been an assistant coach in the NBA for the past thirteen seasons with stops in Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Detroit, Dallas and San Antonio.

This marks his first head coaching job in the NBA.

Listen to this. Awesome.



Sean Sweeney is a man on a mission. pic.twitter.com/wOQsrfqq4M — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 18, 2026

Sean Sweeney coverage.



All day ON AIR and ONLINE.



Join us on @WFTV. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/serLhbdp63 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 18, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group