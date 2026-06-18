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Magic introduce Sean Sweeney as new head coach

Sweeney becomes the sixteenth head coach in franchise history.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic introduced Sean Sweeney as the sixteenth head coach in franchise history Thursday afternoon at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Sweeney was joined at Thursday’s press conference by Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

Sweeney just finished up an NBA Finals run with the San Antonio Spurs as their lead assistant coach. His Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in five games in a series that aired on WFTV.

He has been an assistant coach in the NBA for the past thirteen seasons with stops in Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Detroit, Dallas and San Antonio.

This marks his first head coaching job in the NBA.

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