Orange County man arrested on charges of child exploitation and sex abuse

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested José Cartagena following an investigation initiated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Cartagena has been charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, sexual battery on a child under 12, transmission of child pornography, possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

During their investigation, detectives have determined there may be additional victims.

OCSO is urging anyone who communicated with Cartagena or has information related to the case to call 407-836-4357.

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