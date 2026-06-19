Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and strong storms threaten Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Weather Alert Day is in effect across Central Florida as dangerous heat and afternoon thunderstorms create multiple weather concerns heading into the weekend.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for nearly all of Central Florida from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

Conditions will be even more oppressive than on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s, combined with high humidity, will send heat index values above 100 degrees for several hours.

Some locations could see “feels-like” temperatures as high as 111 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and check on vulnerable family members, neighbors, and pets.

In addition to the dangerous heat, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

The highest rain and storm chances will be across the eastern half of Central Florida.

While many storms will provide some temporary relief from the heat, a few could become strong to severe.

The primary threats with the strongest storms will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Forecasters are keeping a particularly close eye on Brevard County, where the risk for severe thunderstorms appears to be highest.

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