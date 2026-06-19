Thunderstorm warnings issued across Central Florida

UPDATE:
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for eastern Brevard County until 5:45 PM.
This includes Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach.
Movement is northeast at 15 mph.
The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 5:30 PM.
This includes Palm Bay and Melbourne.
Movement is east at 15 mph.
The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.
Additional strong-to-severe storms remain possible across Central Florida through mid-evening.
A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southwestern Brevard and eastern Osceola counties until 5:00 PM.
This includes Palm Bay and Melbourne.
Movement is east at 25 mph.
The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.
Additional strong-to-severe storms are possible across Central Florida through mid-evening.
Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group