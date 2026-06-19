Thunderstorm warnings issued across Central Florida

UPDATE:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for eastern Brevard County until 5:45 PM.

This includes Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach.

Movement is northeast at 15 mph.

The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 5:30 PM.

This includes Palm Bay and Melbourne.

Movement is east at 15 mph.

Brevard County thunderstorm warning 530p 6/19/26 (WFTV)

The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

Additional strong-to-severe storms remain possible across Central Florida through mid-evening.

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southwestern Brevard and eastern Osceola counties until 5:00 PM.

This includes Palm Bay and Melbourne.

Movement is east at 25 mph.

Brevard & OSceola County T-Storm Warning 5P 6/19/26 (WFTV)

The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

Additional strong-to-severe storms are possible across Central Florida through mid-evening.

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