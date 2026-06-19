Woman arrested for practicing healthcare without a license in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Jaqueline Padilla Raequena has been arrested by Seminole County Deputies for practicing healthcare without a license.

Authorities received information in February that Padilla was engaging in unlicensed medical practice, and confirmed in June that she still did not possess a valid license.

Undercover officers made an appointment through Padilla’s Instagram account for a lip filler service and confirmed she had not obtained a license.

Jacqueline Padilla Requena

Padilla was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail on charges of practicing a healthcare profession without a valid license, resulting in serious bodily injury, and practicing a healthcare profession without a license.

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