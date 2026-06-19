Homelessness to homeownership: Melbourne mother moves into Florida’s first 3D-printed habitat home

, Fla. — A Melbourne mother who once experienced homelessness while pregnant is celebrating a milestone she once thought was impossible: becoming a homeowner.

Today, Mariah Humphries and her 7-year-old daughter, Ava, are settling into Space Coast Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed home in Florida, marking the latest chapter in a remarkable journey from homelessness to homeownership.

Standing inside her new home, Humphries proudly points out the rooms she now calls her own.

“This is the living room, and this is my kitchen,” she said while giving a tour. “This is my bedroom.”

For Humphries, the home represents far more than walls and a roof. Just a few years ago, she was homeless and living in the woods while seven months pregnant.

“For me, it’s more of a safe space,” Humphries said. “I have a home. I don’t have to move. I don’t have to bounce. I don’t have to worry about tomorrow or five years from now or ten years from now. I now have a home that I can call my own.”

Humphries credits New Life Mission for helping her rebuild her life. She entered the organization’s program for homeless women and children in 2021 and began working toward a more stable future.

Over the next several years, she worked full time, attended school, raised her daughter, and completed the sweat-equity hours required by Space Coast Habitat for Humanity, helping build homes for other families in need.

“I decided to change the chain my family had,” Humphries said. “My dad was fine, my mom had some problems, so I decided one day that I was not going to let my daughter go through the same thing. When I was pregnant with her, I decided to get up, brush off, and try and change the whole situation.”

That determination has now led Humphries and her daughter into a home of their own.

The house is Space Coast Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed home in Melbourne, part of an effort to explore innovative ways to create more affordable housing. The structure was built using technology developed by Apis Cor, a company specializing in 3D-printed construction.

But while the technology behind the home may be groundbreaking, Humphries said that was not what mattered most to her.

“I didn’t care,” she said. “As long as it was a home.”

For Humphries, the new house is more than an engineering achievement. It is a symbol of perseverance, stability, and a brighter future for her family.

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