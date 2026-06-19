Rockledge man arrested for animal abuse after dog dies from neglect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man is accused of neglecting his dog, leading to its death.

Andrew Carroll, a Rockledge man, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal abuse after his dog died from neglect.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said his arrest came after deputies responded to a well-being call for the animal.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the dog was emaciated and injured, adding that the animal would not have been able to recover from its condition.

Carroll’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

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