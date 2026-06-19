Study warns of growing addiction to ultra-processed foods among adults and children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Health researchers are raising concerns about a growing dependence on ultra-processed foods among both adults and children.

A new study found that approximately 14% of adults are addicted to ultra-processed foods, including popular snack items such as chips, cookies, and crackers.

Researchers also found that about 12% of children show signs of the same addiction.

Experts say ultra-processed foods are designed to be highly appealing and often contain refined carbohydrates and fats that are not typically found in natural foods.

Those ingredients may make these products more difficult for some people to resist, leading to cravings and compulsive eating behaviors.

Researchers warn that frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to a variety of health concerns, including obesity, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

The findings highlight the importance of encouraging healthier eating habits and increasing awareness about the potential risks associated with heavily processed foods, especially among children.

Health experts recommend focusing on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to help reduce reliance on processed snacks and meals.

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