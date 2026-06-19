Flagler Turtle Patrol’s ATV stolen

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a camouflage-colored all-terrain vehicle stolen from the Flagler Turtle Patrol.

The theft happened on Wednesday when suspects broke into a shed behind the organization’s Marineland facility.

The stolen ATV is vital to the Flagler Turtle Patrol’s mission, as the group utilizes it to patrol sea turtle nesting sites along the beach.

The Flagler Turtle Patrol is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable animals in the area.

Sheriff Rick Staly of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the theft.

Sheriff Staly emphasized the impact of the crime on the community’s volunteers.

“These volunteers give their time to protect our sea turtles and our coast and someone repaid them by breaking in and stealing the very equipment they rely on,” Staly said. “If anyone has any information, please let us know so we can catch whoever did this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

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