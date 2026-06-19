Florida Death Row execution scheduled for Orange County man who killed his wife

STARK, Fla. — Florida is scheduled to carry out another Death Row execution next week.

Dusty Spencer, 74, is scheduled to be executed in Florida in six days.

He was convicted in 1992 for the stabbing death of his wife, Kathy, in Orange County, receiving a death sentence later that year.

This would mark the ninth execution carried out in Florida this year.

Spencer’s upcoming execution maintains a pace consistent with 2024, when Florida conducted 19 executions.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has recently defended the state’s increased use of the death penalty.

In response, Spencer’s lawyers have filed a final appeal in an attempt to stop the execution.

At 74, Spencer would be the oldest person put to death in modern history if the execution proceeds.

Spencer’s lawyers await a decision on their final appeal to stop next week’s execution.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group