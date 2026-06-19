Waymo recalls nearly 4,000 self-driving vehicles over a software issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 4,000 Waymo self-driving vehicles are being recalled due to a software problem that could affect how the cars respond to road closures and construction zones.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected software may not properly recognize construction areas, closed ramps, and other temporary traffic changes.

Waymo launched its self-driving rideshare service in Orlando earlier this year. We have have inquired about the number of recalled vehicles still in operation in the Orlando area, but they have not received a reply yet.

This marks the fourth safety recall for Waymo in the past 28 months.

The company’s most recent recall occurred in mid-May after two self-driving vehicles entered flooded streets. That recall affected approximately 3,800 vehicles.

Waymo said it addressed the issue by implementing temporary weather-related software restrictions, which were installed before April 20.

The company has not reported any injuries related to the latest recall and is working to update the affected software.

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