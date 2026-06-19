Palm Coast to host Florida’s largest Father’s Day lacrosse tournament

PALM COAST, Fla. — Over 150 youth lacrosse teams from across Florida will gather in Palm Coast on June 20-21, 2026, for the 18th annual Father’s Day Lacrosse Tournament, Florida’s biggest Father’s Day lacrosse event.

The long-standing tournament is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Palm Coast.

“For 18 years, this tournament has brought athletes and families from across Florida to Palm Coast, and we’re proud to continue that tradition,” said James Hirst, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Palm Coast.

LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

The Father’s Day Tournament is just one of three major annual events Palm Coast hosts in partnership with Florida United Lacrosse.

Games will take place at Indian Trails Sports Complex and feature boys and girls divisions ranging from 8U through high school competition levels, with teams competing throughout the weekend.

“For 18 years, this tournament has brought athletes and families from across Florida to Palm Coast, and we’re proud to continue that tradition,” said James Hirst, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Palm Coast.

The tournament is expected to generate $1.8 through hotel stays, dining, shopping, and more.

“Events like this showcase our outstanding sports facilities, generate significant economic impact for local businesses, and create memorable experiences for players, parents, and visitors alike.”

For more information about Parks & Recreation programs and facilities, visit the Palm Coast Parks website.

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