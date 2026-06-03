Orlando entrepreneur secures patent for instant locs tool

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando entrepreneur has secured a U.S. design patent for a natural hair tool designed to help beauty professionals create instant locs.

Majorya Pascal, founder of Instant Loc Pro LLC, received the patent for Instant Loc Pro, a device created for professional locticians and natural hair educators.

Majorya Pascal

The tool is designed to help beauty professionals create cleaner and more consistent loc foundations while improving speed and precision during the installation process.

“Instant Loc Pro was created to solve a real problem in the beauty industry,” Pascal said. “Natural hair professionals deserve tools and education that elevate their craft, save time, and create better outcomes for clients.”

Pascal said the product is also part of a broader effort to raise professional standards in the natural hair industry.

In addition to the patented tool, Pascal is developing professional training focused on loc installation, loc styling and maintenance, loc extensions and advanced loctician education.

The training is designed to help aspiring beauty professionals gain specialized skills and create new income opportunities in the natural hair care market.

Pascal said Instant Loc Pro is positioned for demonstrations, professional education partnerships, licensing opportunities and national expansion.

Instant Loc Pro LLC is based in Florida and focuses on natural hair care, beauty innovation and professional education.

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