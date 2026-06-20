SpaceX set to launch Starfall demo mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch a new technology demonstration mission aimed at changing how cargo returns from space.

The Starfall Demo mission is scheduled to lift off on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The demonstration will test a new cargo return vehicle designed to bring materials back to Earth from orbit.

Space analyst Dr. Ken Kremer describes the vehicle as resembling a hockey puck or Frisbee. The spacecraft will be deployed from the Falcon 9 payload fairing before returning to Earth.

Unlike SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon spacecraft, which typically returns cargo as part of missions to and from the International Space Station, Starfall could offer a faster and potentially lower-cost option for retrieving materials from space. The vehicle is expected to land using a parachute-assisted system and could return up to 2,500 pounds of cargo, including scientific research and commercially manufactured products.

Kremer says the technology may eventually have uses beyond spaceflight, including rapid point-to-point transportation on Earth for emergency response, rescue operations, or military logistics.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group