Friend mourns UCF exec found dead in Winter Park home

Richard Lapchick said he already misses Mike Redlick, known as “Red,” laughing just a couple of doors down from his office.
“He was just a warm guy, funny,” he said.
Lapchick worked for the University of Central Florida’s DeVos Business Management Program—where Redlick was the Director of External Affairs & Corporate Partnerships—first as a professor, then leading placement of graduate students in internships and jobs.
Redlick was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a home along Temple Avenue on Saturday, Winter Park police said.
Since then, police have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding Redlick's death, saying those details are still under investigation.
“I've gotten maybe 150 emails and texts from former students and most of them talked about how they wouldn't be where they were today if he hadn't helped them get placed in there,” said Lapchick.
Lapchick said he and his colleagues felt fortunate to have Redlick on staff.
“He was making a significant amount of money in the sports industry as a major executive and took a significant pay cut because he wanted to serve the younger generation, as he put it,” said Lapchick.
The 65-year-old father of an 11- and 15-year-old had previously spent 20 years in senior vice president roles with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 49ers, Browns, Cavaliers, and Grizzlies.
At UCF, Lapchick said Redlick volunteered his time and marketing experience to help students organize projects like the onePulse Foundation’s annual Rainbow Run, which last year raised more than $100,000.
