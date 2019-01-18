Deputies: Man arrested in shooting that killed unborn child, injured 2 others

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old Orlando man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with a shooting that killed an unborn child and injured two others, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Hernicard Artilus was arrested on warrants for killing an unborn fetus and attempted murder in the Saturday shooting of Stephanie Reyes and Vince Delony at the Los Robles condominiums.
Deputies said Reyes was seven months pregnant.
Delony's mother told Channel 9 on Tuesday that her son is awake and speaking and underwent surgery earlier that day. Reyes' mother-in-law told Channel 9 that she opened her eyes Monday.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Click here to read more about it.
ARRESTED: Hernicard Artilus, 34, on warrants for Killing an Unborn Fetus and Attempted Murder in the 1/12/19 shooting of Stephanie Reyes and Vince Delony at Los Robles Apartments. pic.twitter.com/jGsPitKQVc— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 18, 2019
