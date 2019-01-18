New Jurassic Park roller coaster headed to Islands of Adventure, documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando appears to be making way for a new roller coaster in the "Jurassic Park" section of Islands of Adventure, according to documents reviewed by WFTV.
Earlier this week, carnival games and vendor kiosks were removed, and construction walls went up around a portion of the old Triceratops Encounter area, which has been defunct for almost a decade.
That matches work described on a demolition permit filed with the city of Orlando in May for Project 791 in that 1.36-acre area. Contractor documents indicate the project includes construction of “a new attraction” and estimates that demolition and construction will take 1 1/2 years.
A document reviewed by WFTV shows a roller coaster track layout for that area, which we’ve reproduced above. The document shows the queue starting on the southern edge of the waterfront by the Discovery Center.
Records indicate the Raptor Encounter attraction currently in that area will be relocated as part of the construction.
The demolition permit for the area is in the final stages of approval, according to the city website.
Permits to construct the actual coaster have not yet been filed, city records show.
Officials with Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately return a request for comment.
In a tweet last week, Universal said in response to a question about the Jurassic Park section, "We've got some exciting plans and look forward to more exciting details to come!"
