WINTER PARK, Fla. - Newly inaugurated Florida governor Ron DeSantis will be in Central Florida Thursday afternoon to make what his office is calling "a major policy announcement."
DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanatte Nunez will appear at Kraft Azalea Park in Winter Park.
The governor's office is staying quiet on specifics of the announcement.
DeSantis is set to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m.
Channel 9's Christopher Heath will be there. Follow him on Twitter for updates. You can also watch the the announcement live on WFTV.com.
